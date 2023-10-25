25 injured in police headquarters fire in NE Egypt

CAIRO, Oct. 2 (Xinhua/GNA) – At least 25 people were injured, after a huge fire erupted at a security directorate in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia, in the early hours of Monday, reported state-run Nile TV.

Local civil defense and armed forces were deployed to put off the fire, while the cause of the blaze was not verified yet. Meanwhile, 30 ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to the nearest governmental hospital.

The report added that the facade wall of the police premises was pulled down by the blaze that reached four floors. All workers in the building were ordered to evacuate until the containment of the blaze.

GNA

