“The last chicken in the kitchen” to thrill theatre lovers on Friday, 6th October  

Accra, Oct. 2, GNA – Nii Commey, an award-winning storyteller is set to delight theatre lovers with a play titled: “The last chicken in the Kitchen as part of Customer Service week celebration on Friday 6th October 2023

“The last chicken in the kitchen” is a depiction of societal realities and mirages about family, customer service, romance, friendship, interpersonal communication, norms, and values, strictly under intense wits, humour, and drama.

The play is set in a cosmopolitan location somewhere in the nation’s capital with a display of profound characters in our society who become real on the stage.

A statement issued by Mr Robert Annan, Operations Manager for the Production and copied to the Ghana News Agency said “We have been preparing for this unforgettable night with families, businesses, and their friends, customers, and loved ones.

He urged employers and entrepreneurs to show their loyal customers and employees some love by purchasing tickets for them to hang out and celebrate the moment together.

“We believe that the customer is the spine of every business. How they are treated is, therefore, very crucial to the success of a business. In this play, we explore the dynamics of customer experience, and how family life, love life, and personal life all come to play in ensuring customer satisfaction,” the statement said.

The stage play will be performed on Friday. 6th October at the National Theatre at 6.30 pm is is a Handwriting Communications production, in partnership with Stories for Change Foundation and partnered by Garnet Medical Centre, Chickenman Pizzaman, e-Tranzact, TLC, Shimei Consult, Akies, Gold and Glitz, and Eight Wonder. Media partners are Global Media Alliance, including Happy FM, YTV and YFM.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

