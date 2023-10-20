SWAG goes to the polls tomorrow

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.20, GNA – The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will tomorrow, October 21,2023 head to the polls to elect new leaders who will stir the affairs of the association for the next four years.

In all, 12 aspirants are on the ballots seeking to be elected into the various positions.

The positions are President, Vice President, General Secretary, Deputy Secretary General, Treasurer, Women’s Commissioner and three Executive Members.

However, incumbent President and ace broadcaster, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah would go unopposed for a third term as he had been given the nod to lead the association once again.

Sitting General Secretary, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, a veteran broadcaster would also go unopposed.

The Sports Administrator’s contribution to the development of the association had been unmatched as he is poised to lead the office of the Secretary General once again.

Prolific writer and editor at the Daily Graphic, Madam Rosalind Amoh took a bow as the longest serving Treasurer of the association, leaving the seat vacant this time round.

In her absence, the mantle fell on Owuraku Nsiah, a Sports Broadcaster with Sikka FM in the Ashanti Region as he also goes unopposed.

With the constitutional review from the Association, a new portfolio, Women’s Commission was created, and its first occupant is Mavis Amanor, a Journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited.

Furtherance to the above, the positions that are being keenly contested are Vice President, Deputy Secretary General and the Executive Committee Members.

For the position of Vice President, incumbent Maurice Quansah of Graphic Sports, faces a stiff opposition from Madam Evelyn Nsiah Asare, former Board Member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies.

Acting Administrator of SWAG, Ken Odeng Adade who is also an Editor with the Ghana News Agency is contesting for the Deputy Secretary General position where incumbent Thomas Boakye Agyeman had taken a bow after serving three terms.

Contesting the experienced Sports writer is the former Secretary of the Western Regional Chapter of SWAG, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asrifi.

Again, four persons will be contesting for three available slots as Executive Committee Members. Current member, Augustine Kwabena Ohene Bampoe-Brenya faces Kyei Manu, Tilda Acorlor and Franklin Anane.

According to the Elections Committee chaired by Patron, Mawuko Afadzinu, the election will be held virtually with the polls opened at 0600hrs and closed at 1600hrs and declaration done by a zoom meeting after counting.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

