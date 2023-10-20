Minister inducts newly-elected Ghana Athletics executives, charges them to be committed

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct.20, GNA – Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has charged newly elected executives of Ghana Athletics (GA) to be committed in their line of duty.

He said Athletics was one of the leading sports in the country, hence the need to put measures in place to revive the interest of Ghanaians in the sport.

He made these comments during an induction ceremony to swear into office executives who would lead the association for the next period of years.

Mr. Ussif said working hard as an association would play a major role in the growth of the sport in Ghana and on the continent at large.

He also tasked the executives to begin preparations towards the 13th Africa Games as Ghana targets to sweep lots of medals.

The executives were Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Zachariah Suleman Yeboah, Andrew Agbo Kitcher, and Comfort Selby-Agyapong who were also elected as vice presidents.

The rest were Francis Agbo Kitcher, Comfort Selby Agyapong, Christopher Amankrah, Emmanuel Appiah Kubi and Phillipina Frimpong.

