ICC Africa tours Achimota cricket oval ahead of Africa Games

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Oct. 20, GNA – Officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) Africa has visited the Achimota Cricket Oval to inspect level of work done ahead of 2023 Africa Games.

The visit was to get firsthand information on work done and other expected renovations to be done on the oval located inside the Achimota School.

The team from ICC Africa was led by Madam Patricia Kambarami, ICC Development Manager for Africa, and had Mr Kuben Pillay, ICC Finance and Operations Officer Africa, Mr Justine Ligyalingi – ICC Development Officer for Africa, and Mr Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation who is assisting the ICC Africa office in West Africa with the preparation for the Games.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Francis Ategeka, Chief Grounds Man from the Nigeria Cricket Association and lead-man for grounds preparation at the Achimota oval

mentioned that works were 60 per cent done and would get the oval ready for the games in March next year.

“I will say we have done about 60 per cent and once funds are made available for the rest of the work, we can finish everything for games to start,” he said.

President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Mr Emmanuel Asare, was optimistic that the oval will be ready for the Games.

According to him, the ICC had been supportive and called on the government of Ghana through Local Organising Committee to also do their part since cricket was one of the sports codes for the games.

He explained that the concentration of the LOC and the Ministry of Youth and Sports was at Borteyman and Legon at the expense of Achimota which is a stone throw from Legon.

“We are very grateful to the International Cricket Council because without them, I an not sure the level of work done would have been achieved. They have aways been making sure the right things are done to get a world class oval.

“I am also pleading with the LOC to give us some attention because the money involved in renovating the facility is huge and the ICC cannot cover all expenses, so we call on government and the corporate world to assist us,” Mr Asare stated.

The 2023 Africa Games is scheduled to take place in four months and Ghana is racing against time to get all facilities ready before March 2024.

About 5,000 athletes and officials from the continent are expected to visit Ghana from March 08 to March 28, 2024, to experience Ghana’s maiden hosting of the Africa Games previously known as the All-Africa Games.

GNA

