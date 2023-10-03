STEM promotion roadshow emphasises career opportunity

By Prince Agyapong

Abomosu (E/R), Oct. 03, GNA – The Ministry of Information and the Education Ministry, have collaboratively held their second Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Promotion Roadshow as part of ongoing efforts to promote STEM education.

The initiative aims to foster a culture of innovation and socio-economic transformation through an enhanced education system and emphasised the kinds of careers that may be reached through STEM education.

Addressing the session, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, said the government intended to reposition Ghana’s education system in a manner that would enhance its socio-economic development through STEM education.

“Ghana must establish industries with a solid foundation in STEM education to have a viable economic system,” he said.

“In the near future, our industries will be lining up at our universities to recruit talents when innovation and transformation have occurred, and our universities will be producing more than 6,500 engineers through STEM education,” he added.

He emphasised that the prevailing economic challenges of the country served as a clear reminder that the nation’s transformation hinged on a fundamental overhaul of its education system, so there was the need to improve access to education and improve its quality and relevance.

“We have placed a strong emphasis on education and will continue to do so in order to shape Ghana’s future in a positive manner,” he said.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, said the STEM intervention aimed at empowering Ghanaian youth and positioning them to exploit opportunities amid challenges now and in the future.

He described the initiative as a laudable one, saying, “The government’s decision to prioritise it despite the physical challenges is commendable. Even in these difficult times, critical investment for the future of our youth should not end unsatisfied.”

He said investing in STEM education would raise the number of experts in the country who would be capable of constructing the numerous things that would be needed in the future to reduce Ghana’s dependency on STEM employment outside.

“Brick by brick, we are laying the foundation for what would be a bright future for the next generation of civil engineers, architects, industrial machine developers, and the like,” he stated.

He advised parents against seeing STEM and STEM-related careers as viable opportunities for school dropouts, but also as high demand in the Ghanaian labour market.

