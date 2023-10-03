Osudoku Paramount Chief appeals for immediate repair of area roads

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Oct. 03, GNA – Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, Paramount Chief of Osudoku Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government to repair roads in the area to facilitate development.

He said good roads were crucial to economic growth, attracted investors and tourists, lamenting that the poor roads in Osudoku have crippled tourism and economic activities.

“It is pathetic to mention that there is not a single tarred road in the whole Osudoku Traditional Area, even though our major feeder roads link the Eastern, Volta and parts of the Greater Accra Region,” the Paramount Chief said.

He said this at the grand durbar of the 2023 Osudoku Aadegbor Djehayemi (festival) held in Osuwem over the weekend on the theme: “Tourism as a Tool for Socioeconomic Development of Osudoku.”

He said he was aware of the frantic efforts being made for the Implementation of the portion of the eastern corridor road which passes through the traditional Area with the construction of a bridge across the Volta River at Volivo to link the Greater Accra and Volta Region.

Ngmongmowuyaa Kwesi Animle VI, who is also the President, Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, “called for expedited actions on this very important Project.”

He appealed to the office of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to liaise with Government and lead the discussions on the construction of their roads.

“We submitted a petition to the President for the creation of autonomous district and constituency for Osudoku. We would be grateful if you could help us to pursue this noble cause,” he added.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, Tema Regional Director, GTA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, called for immediate rehabilitatation of the roads to make the motorable, adding that, “we are not asking immediately for asphalt, at least it should be compacted so that it can be accessible.”

He said GTA would continue to give technical support on tourism issues, including how to enrich the Aadegbor festival.

“The Yongua mountain here has very smooth plains and anyone who takes on a parachutes will be able to land safely. It will also not be difficult to level the grounds for safety.” Mr Nkrumah Ansere said.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

