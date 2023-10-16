Deputy Energy Minister urges Community leaders to collaborate to save lives, towns

Mepe, Oct. 16, GNA – Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Deputy Minister of Energy, has appealed to leaders in flood affected communities to support the efforts of government to save lives and protect the towns.

He said government would continue to collaborate with the leadership of the Volta River Authority and the other disaster management agencies to ensure the necessary interventions were provided to alleviate the burden imposed on the affected persons in these communities.

Mr Mercer, who was speaking at a media

briefing organised by the Inter-ministerial Committee on flooding after a tour of affected communities, said the board and management of VRA had set aside a fund to support the impacted communities by providing relief items to address the impact of the flooding.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up the Inter-ministerial Committee to manage the effects of the flooding with the aim of ensuring the protection of life and properties of the affected people and ensuring that victims have adequately been catered for.

“We should take this opportunity to commend the management of VRA and NADMO and all their affiliated bodies for the tireless efforts and the life saving initiatives they have undertaken to ensure that affected persons are safe and have access to essential relief items,” he said.

Mr Mercer said while the possibility of spilling even higher volumes depended on the inflow into the reservoir, the VRA was monitoring the

situation and would provide updates on the same and expressed the hope that the situation would return to normalcy for the affected people.

The Volta River Authority started a controlled spillage of water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, necessitated by the heavy rainfall in the Volta river catchment area, resulting in the rapid rise in water levels at the dam.

“The spilling was therefore necessary to prevent the overtopping of the dam and to protect the dam from collapsing,” Mr Mercer said, adding that at the time of spillage the dam had breached its normal operational level of 276 feet.

He said the effect of the initial spill on the downstream communities was minimal, with limited flooding in the North, Central and South Tongu districts, mostly affecting the cages of some aquaculture farmers.

“By the beginning of October, however, the water level continue to rise and rapidly, thereby exceeding the maximum level of 276 feet following the persistent rains and continued rise in the water level VRA increased the spill rate from October 11, 2023. This is what has resulted in the increased flooding recorded in several communities in the north, south and central Tongu districts.

He said in line with the VRA emergency preparedness plan, the relevant authorities, including the National Disaster Management organisation, the municipal and district assemblies and the downstream communities were made aware while the officials were urged to monitor the impact of the control spill on the downstream communities and regularly asssess the water level with the sole objective of safeguarding the loss of lives and properties.

“The rationale behind this initiative was to enhance the community resilience through

education and awareness. The multi faceted approach deployed by the authorities ensured that the spill was managed effectively prioritising the safety and well being of the downstream communities while safeguarding the integrity of the dam,” he said.

Dr Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, called on residents in affected communities to cooperate with officials to ensure that the comprehensive relief efforts were not in vain.

The residents should also embrace education on safety protocols.

Mr Sedji Sadji, Deputy NADMO Director-General, urged people in areas yet to be affected to move as a matter of urgency as the spillage was ongoing.

He said more than 10,000 affected persons had been moved to safe havens in South, North and Central Tongu districts.

GNA

