RescueTheGFA Demo: Protesters submit petition to MoYS, calls for halt on elective congress

Accra, Oct.04, GNA – Protesters of the Ghana Football Stakeholders Forum have called on Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports to put a stop to the GFA elective congress scheduled for October 05, 2023, in Tamale.

The group made this appeal after submitting a copy of their petition to the Minister, who upon arrival were received by Dr. Osman Haruna Tweneboah, the Ministry’s Chief Accountant.

According to them, Kurt Okraku’s administration had caused a dip in Ghana’s football, hence the need to give a new leader the opportunity to lead the GFA.

Dr. Tweneboah urged the protesters to remain calm as the Ministry was going to review the petition and respond appropriately.

The Ghana Football Association would head to the polls tomorrow with current President, Mr. Kurt Okraku expected to go unopposed.

