US able to support both Ukraine and Israel, US defence secretary says

Brussels, Oct 11, (dpa/GNA) – The United States, is capable of supporting both Ukraine in its war against Russia and Israel, after Hamas’ brutal attack at the same time, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

“We can do both and we will do both. We are the strongest nation in the world,” he said in Brussels at NATO headquarters.

The US has started to provide Israel with military aid including “key munitions” and will provide more interceptors for Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, Austin said.

Washington has also moved troops into the region and stands ready to deploy additional assets, he said.

“For any country, for any organization, for anyone thinking about trying to take advantage of the agony in Israel to try to widen this conflict or to try to spill more blood, we have just one word: ‘Don’t.’

“We’ll continue to ensure that Israel has what it needs to keep itself and its citizens safe,” Austin reiterated.

GNA

