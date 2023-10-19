Prime Minister, Academy of Sciences President Launch Bulgarian Supercomputer

Sofia, Oct.19 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgrian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov and Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) President Julian Revalski on Thursday launched a new Bulgarian supercomputer. The ceremony took place at the BAS Institute of Mathematics and Informatics in Sofia.

The supercomputer, called Hemus, is part of an Infrastructure Complex for Digital Transformation and High-Performance Computing of the Center of Excellence in Informatics and Information and Communication Technologies.

“Bulgarian scientists work at a high European level,” Denkov said at the ceremony. “I know the colleagues’ work, they have been developing new algorithms for years. They work at a very high level and need high-class equipment,” the PM pointed out. He noted that Bulgarian scientists share in the development of new methods in cooperation with the international research community.

Denkov said that the State is committed to work for an improvement of physical assets, upgrading research personnel and increasing their pay.

Revalski said that the supercomputer will help hundreds of Bulgarian researchers in mathematics, informatics, medicine and chemistry to achieve competitiveness with their foreign counterparts. The whole infrastructure complex is worth nearly BGN 20 million.

The new infrastructure complex was also inaugurated at the event. The built infrastructure is a comprehensive complex with four main layers that include supercomputer-type resources, a data storage system, local application development centers and digitization tools. An integrated platform has been developed that encompasses all layers of the computing ecosystem, including network and computing resources, data storage resources, as well as services and tools for multi-disciplinary scientific communities, BAS said.

BTA/GNA

