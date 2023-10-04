Parliament mourns Theresa Kufour

Accra, Oct 04, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament has expressed the condolences of Parliament to former President J.A Kufuor on the passing of former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Aba Kufour.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Majority Caucus had learnt with deep sorrow the sudden passing of the former First Lady, who was the first Lady of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Administration in the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

He said Mrs Kufuor was motherly and a laid-back First Lady whose soft approach to the resolution of issues was spectacular.

“She elected to be a leader from the rear and her efforts were congruent with the outlook, style and demeanour of her husband, President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Gentle-Giant,” the Majority Leader said.

“A nurse by training, she nursed, nurtured and provided comfort to her home, the Party and the country in her pursuit.”

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said above all, the late Mrs Kufuor was committed to her faith.

He said the loss of Mrs Kufuor, the peacebuilder, at a time when the Party was witnessing some turbulence appears to rub salt in an open wound.

“We know she always wished the Party well and that is why we will soldier on amidst the thunder to, in solemnity, quieten the storm,” Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.

“Fare thee well, Mrs Kufuor as you continue your prayers in eternity for the unity and stability of the NPP in particular, and the country as a whole.”

GNA

