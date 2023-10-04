By Stanley Senya

Accra, Oct. 4, GNA – Prudential Bank Limited (PBL), has presented a brand-new Nissan Navara Pick-up Truck worth over GHC500, 000 to the National Teaching Council in Accra.



The presentation was in fulfillment of the Bank’s commitment to the Ghana Teacher Prize (GTP) formerly, the National Best Teacher Award ceremony scheduled for October 5, in the Western Region.



Prudential Bank had been sponsoring the first runner-up award category of the GTP for the past four years and last Thursday’s presentation was the fifth consecutive time they were honouring their pledge towards the event.



Presenting the vehicle to the council, the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr Bernard Appiah Gyebi said the move formed part of their social responsibility obligations as well as support the government to provide quality education through the motivation of teachers.



“During the launch, we pledged to provide the vehicle for the awards and we are excited to be part of this year’s event once again,” he stated.



He said the Bank was honoured to partner with the Ministry of Education, the National Teaching Council, the Ghana Education Service, and the Ghana Teacher Prize brand to motivate teachers.



He commended teachers for their resilience and determination in ensuring that the education of future leaders continued to evolve despite the numerous challenges.



As a forward-looking indigenous bank, he said, it remained committed to ensuring that teachers gained the recognition they deserved.



Receiving the vehicle, the Registrar at the National Teaching Council, Dr Christian Addai-Poku commended the Bank for their support over the years.



“Prudential Bank over the years has been very supportive and we appreciate their support once again towards the upcoming ceremony,” he stated.



He added that, the awards served as a platform to appreciate teachers for their hard work and commitment towards impacting knowledge and transforming lives of young people across the country.



“With this kind of support, our aim of rewarding hardworking teachers in the country would be achieved,” he stated.



The 2023 edition of the GTP would be held under the theme, “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Imperative to Reverse the Teacher Shortage.”



GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

