Mama Hogbe Pageant auditions 10 ladies for contest in November

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Oct. 26, GNA – Organisers of Mama Hogbe Beauty Pageant, the official beauty pageant associated with the Anlo Hogbetsotso festival, have auditioned 10 ladies who will contest for the ultimate crown in November.

The first phase of the audition process which took place on Sunday at Pin Drop Hotel in Anloga had nine ladies battle it out to qualify.

On Tuesday, the second phase was held virtually for five ladies who could not make it to Sunday’s audition, to get one more lady to progress to the next stage of the contest.

“I feel so proud to be part of this pageant. Mama Hogbe is not just a pageant, it carries a lot of prestige, and contesting in it alone is pride,” a contestant said.

Miss Jenifer Enyonam Galey, a past winner and member of the organising crew, was satisfied with the competitiveness of the 2023 audition.

“The audition was very competitive, and I like it, it means the main contest will be very interesting.”

Mr Gift Denyo, logistics and equipment manager of the team, who supervised the online audition, also told the Ghana News Agency of his expectations and promised an unforgettable event.

“I expect nothing but a very competitive and glamorous event…As organisers, we are almost done with our planning and this year’s event will be very eventful,” he said.

This year’s Mama Hogbe Beauty Pageant will be staged on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Keta, a day before the grand durbar of the Hogbetsotso festival (Saturday, November, 4) where the eventual winners will be outdoored to the entire Anlo State at the Hogbe Park, Anloga.

The 10 contestants will be housed for a period of one week during which they will be trained and groomed in pageantry, cultural performances, speech delivery and discipline, among others, in preparation for their various performances on the day.

