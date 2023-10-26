BasicNeeds-Ghana begins project to fight skin Neglected Tropical Diseases in Upper East 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Dazongo (U/E), Oct 26, GNA – BasicNeeds-Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation has begun a project in the Upper East Region to raise awareness as part of efforts to fight against skin Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the region and Ghana as a whole.

The move was part of a two-year project funded by the Anesvad Foundation which is being implemented in seven regions namely Upper East, Northern, North-East, Savannah, Upper West and Bono Region by BasicNeeds-Ghana and its partners (Center for People’s Rights Initiatives (CPRI) in the Upper West Region, and MIHOSO International Foundation in the Bono Region), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service.

The project dubbed “building a civil society coalition to advocate an integrated approach to control Skin NTDs and enhance the quality of life of vulnerable and affected people in Ghana,” is being implemented in the Bolgatanga Municipality and Talensi District in the Upper East Region.

Speaking during a durbar organised by BasicNeeds-Ghana at Dazongo, a suburb of Sumbrungu in the Bolgatanga Municipality, Mr Bernard Azuure, the Project Officer, BasicNeeds-Ghana, Upper East Region, said vulnerable groups such as women, men and youth were mostly affected by skin-Neglected Topical Diseases.

He said such people were often stigmatised, marginalised, neglected and denied the opportunity to take part in decision making regarding specific needs such as their healthcare and rights in the families and communities.

As a result of these practices, he said, the victims were not well integrated in their families and communities which ultimately result in some of them developing mental health conditions with its life-long term consequences.

“This durbar is one of two durbars which we will be organising in the Upper East Region with the objective of creating awareness of the public on skin NTDS and addressing public misconceptions as a socio-cultural barrier to the vulnerable in society especially persons with skin NTDs,” he said.

The Project Officer noted that the project seeks to empower about 300 health workers and community volunteers with enhanced knowledge and competences to suspect and to diagnose skin-NTDs and complications

It also aimed to reach about 2,300 persons with skin-NTDs and ensure they had timely access to diagnosis and management of skin-NTDs as well as enhanced mental health and psychosocial wellbeing for 2,300 skin-NTD affected persons.

Apart from that he said, the project would work to improve family support and inclusion of skin-NTD persons in family and community activities, enhanced incomes and productivity of beneficiary skin NTD affected persons, and ensure skin NTD treatment and management services meet the needs and rights of women and girls affected by skin NTDs.

“Our immediate next step will be to establish Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of persons with skin NTDS within the Bolgatanga Municipality and Talensi District. These groups will be strengthened and empowered to spearhead their own affairs and self-advocate against all forms of abuses, discrimination and stigmatisation against their members,” he added.

Ms Francisca Adongo, the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Promotion Officer of the Ghana Health Service, explained that elephantiasis and leprosy were the common skin-NTDs in area, adding that there are currently over 200 people suffering from the skin-NTDs in the Bolgatanga Municipality

Mr Emmanuel Konlan, Bolgatanga Municipal Disease Control Officer of the Ghana Health Service, said the vulnerable in society were the most affected by the skin-NTDs and were often stigmatised and called for stakeholder approach to raise awareness among community members.

Naba Akurugu Akadaana, the Chief of Sumbrungu-Kulbia, expressed gratitude to BasicNeeds-Ghana and noted women were the most affected by the disease and expressed the hope that the project would help raise awareness about the issues in the community.

