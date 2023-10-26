Dam Spillage: Ibrahim Mahama donates relief items to affected flood persons

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Mepe (VR), Oct. 26, GNA – Mr Ibrahim Mahama, a businessman, has donated relief items to flood-affected communities in Volta because of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items, worth millions of cedis, included 20,000 bags of 5kg rice, 24,000 cans of Mackerel, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil, 400 packs of water and 1,000 pieces of student mattresses, and others.

Mr Mahama, also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers & Planners and Dzata Cement, presenting the items on Tuesday at Mepe, said, “The relief items were meant to commiserate with the people following the Dam spillage.”

He also promised to help brilliant, but needy students who were affected by the flood, adding “the donation would put more smiles on the faces of the people living in the affected communities.”

Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for North Tongu, who received the items on behalf of the people and government, thanked Mr Mahama and his team for the significant donation.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Memeber of Parliament (MP) for the area, on behalf of other MPs whose areas have been affected, thanked Mr Mahama and his team for his support for.

He assured Mr Mahama of ensuring equity in the distribution of the items to all the affected communities.

Torgbe Patamia Dzekley VII, the Paramount Chief of Battor, in a colorful but short durbar held at the GP JHS Park at Mepe to receive the items, expressed gratitude to Mr Mahama for coming to their aid during their difficult time.

The Chief, commenting on the massive donation from Mr Mahama, further said the gesture would put smiles on the faces of those affected by the flood.

Mr Mahama’s donation remained the biggest so far since support from individuals, institutions and others have been extended to the displaced persons, some of whom are lodging in abandoned schools, tents, churches and mosques.

The spillage, which caused several destructions to businesses and others, quickly inundated communities around the Dam, stretching several kilometers.

More than eight communities across Volta, including Keta, Anloga and the three Tongu Districts have been affected.

Mr Mahama is known to be one of the biggest philanthropists in the history of Ghana.

He has a long history in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), often simplistically seen as charity or philanthropy.

Mr Mahama and his team were welcomed by the Chiefs, Queenmothers, the DCE, the MP’s representatives, NPP supporters, and others.

The items would be distributed across Central, South, North Tongu and Keta constituencies.

