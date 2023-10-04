Kadjebi to embark on health walk to climax Mental Health Week

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct. 04, GNA – Residents of Kadjebi will on Saturday, October 7, embark on a health walk to climax the celebration of Mental Health Week.

This year’s Mental Health Week celebration, which is on the theme: “Mental Health as a Universal Human Right” is scheduled for 4th-9th October 2023.

This was in a release signed by Mr. Eric Nana Takyi, Kadjebi District Director of Health Service, and copied Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He urged everyone “to join in the walk, knowing very well that exercise is medicine.”

Ms Mavis Atisu, Kadjebi District Mental Health Officer, in an interview with GNA, said as part of the programme, there would be a radio sensitisation at Sankofa FM, a Kadjebi-based FM Station.

The grand durbar will be held at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital on October 10.

She said the health walk is a form of awareness creation on mental health and that it would also “help release stress as everyone is stressed, and stress is a part of mental health condition.”

Ms Atisu said the overall objective of World Mental Health Day was to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health.

The Mental Health Officer said the week is an ideal time for us all to think about mental health, tackle stigma, and find out how we could create a society that prevents mental health problems from developing and protects our mental well-being.

She called on everybody to participate actively in the activities as mental health issues are human rights matters.

