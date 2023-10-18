Head of Local Government Service lauds development partners 

Accra, Oct 18, GNA – Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of the Local Government Service, has lauded the contributions made by Development Partners (DPs) to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Dr Arthur said this when the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) donated 30 laptops to the Local Government Service and the Institute of Local Government Studies, Tamale campus, at his office, in Accra.

The donation formed part of the GIZ Governance for Inclusive Development Program (GovID) that ended in September 2023.

It is to provide technical and logistical support in the programme areas, especially the District Planning Coordinating Unit.

This is to enable them to deliver on their mandates in relation to digitalization and service delivery in the Local Government Service.

Dr Arthur hailed the working relationship between the Local Government Service and GIZ which he said had blossomed over the last few years.

He thanked the German Government for the many interventions, programmes and projects they had sponsored in Ghana, such as the one which had compelled the Local Government Service to adopt a sexual harassment policy.

Dr Chalse Othniel Abbey, Component Manager, GIZ, disclosed that the Organisation together with the Local Government Service, had commenced a new programme dubbed “GIZ Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy”(PAIReD), with the objective of enhancing accountability within the local government space and strengthening the country’s democracy.

He said over 60 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country stood to benefit from the programme, adding that, selection of beneficiary MMDAs would soon commence.

GNA

