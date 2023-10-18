EPCG commends government for swift intervention of the flood crisis  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Ho, Oct. 18 GNA – The Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG) Wednesday commended government for its swift intervention and management of the flood crisis after the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

It also commended the relevant Agencies, Departments, Assemblies, the Ghana Navy, Army and NADMO for their support.

A statement signed by Reverend Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, also lauded political parties, which demonstrated compassion through visits and donations to persons affected by the disaster.

The statement urged the Inter-Ministerial Committee not to pay lip service to the promises made to the victims of the flood.

It urged the Committee as a matter of priority to come up with pragmatic solutions to forestall future occurrences.

The statement appealed to members of the Church and other faith-based organisations, corporate institutions and philanthropists to assist the affected persons.

“EPCG has a huge presence of congregations, educational institutions and economic ventures in many parts of flood affected areas,” it said.

The statement expressed the Church’s profound sympathy to the victims of the flood in all parts of the country, who had been adversely affected by the spillage of the Akosombo dam.

It said a delegation of the Church, led by Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church, toured some of the affected areas in the Volta region.

It said the delegation met with leadership of local Council of Churches, traditional authorities. NADMO, heads educational institutions, District Assemblies and relevant stakeholders to obtain firsthand information on the situation.

GNA

