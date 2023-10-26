Ghana to host Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit in February 2024



Accra, Oct 26, GNA – Ghana will host Africa’s Peace, Investment and Tourism Summit in February next year.

The two-day summit will be under the auspices of the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF) and scheduled for the 22nd and 23rd February 2024 at the British Council.

It will be held under the theme: “The Importance of Peace in National Development”.

David Douglas Tengey, the Executive Director of DDLF, in a statement copied to the GNA, said the primary focus of the Summit was sustaining peace, before, during and after the December 7, 2024, elections.

The event would serve as a platform to provide participants with investment opportunities with trips to some of the country’s rich cultural heritage and tourism sites.

He said a “threefold approach will be designed to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of Peace, Investment opportunities, and the nation’s cultural heritage”.

It is expected to attract chiefs, security personnel, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and business leaders.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

