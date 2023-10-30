Flood victims in Mepe optimistic of continuing socio-economic activities

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Oct. 30, GNA – Flood victims in Mepe in the North Tongu District are with high hopes in anticipation of returning to socio-economic activities as floods recede.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Mepe revealed that activities such as trading and selling were still on hold despite the decrease in the water levels.

Ms Azameti Comfort, a food vendor, said though the water was receding, she still needed financial support to continue with her business.

She said: “I am happy that the water level is going down. But I don’t feel okay whenever I remember that the flood took away everything, including my business.”

Ms Azameti called on the government for help with some start-up capital, which would help cushion her loss.

Mr Agbodeka Jacob, a taxi driver, recounted losing his single room apartment and his car to the floods and pleaded for an initiative to serve as a livelihood support system to help victims in such difficulty.

Mr Agbodeka indicated that though the water was receding, he felt he had been traumatised, and requested assistance.

Mr Adamu Gideon, a farmer told GNA that he left for Accra with his two children to stay with relatives when the floods hit their 63-acre cassava farm and home.

He said: “I was told that the water was gone so that’s why I’m back, but I was disappointed. I can’t enter my room.”

Mr Adamu noted that his farm was destroyed but he hoped to get support from the government to continue next year.

The Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has however assured the victims of lasting solutions and reconstruction of homes.

It has also pledged to capture the plight of the people and allocate enough funds for livelihood support in the upcoming budget.

GNA

