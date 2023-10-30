Akosombo Dam spillage: NDC donates to victims 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Oct. 30, GNA – The Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa West Constituency have donated 25 bags (100kg) of maize to the flood victims in the Volta Region affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

Superintendent (rtd) Mr Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, also donated an additional GH₵5000 to support the victims in that region.

Mr Toobu handed over the items to the Upper West Regional Executive Committee (REC) of the NDC in Wa on behalf of the benefactors for onward presentation to the disaster victims.

He said the members of the party in the constituency were still mobilising food and non-food items to support the disaster victims and expressed the hope that they expected to mobilise at least 50 bags (100kg) of maize.

He said the impact of what he described as a “man-made disaster” on the people in the Volta Region and other parts of the country was grievous.

He, thus, said the victims needed the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to help relieve them from the pain and suffering they were currently going through.

“As people of Wa West, whatever it is, the people of the Volta Region are suffering … the people of Wa West who decided to contribute to support our brothers and sisters, I say thank you. That is humanity.

Ubuntu, you are because I am, and I am because you are. When the people of the Volta Region are in crisis and you sit and think that it is not you, one day when you are in crisis, there will not be anybody to help you,” the MP said.

Mr Toobu expressed surprise why after weeks the disaster occurred no individual had resigned from his or her position for “sleeping on his or her job” which resulted in the disaster.

Mr Matthew Vaari, the Wa West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, said the Chiefs and people of the Wa West Constituency, especially members of the NDC took the initiative following a call by the REC of the party to respond to the call immediately.

“It is a timely call because, humanly as we are when others are crying, we must attend to them and Wa West Constituency is a pacesetter, we don’t think we should sit down for long before donating”, he indicated.

Mr Thomas Saad Ngminbahaara, the Upper West Regional Organizer of the NDC, who received the items on behalf of the REC of the party, commended the members of the party in the Wa West Constituency for their swift response to the call by leading in the support from the region.

He said though other members of the party and well-wishers in the region were making donations and contributions through all means to the REC, the support by the Wa West Constituency was the greatest so far.

Mr Ngminbahaara encouraged the remaining constituencies in the region to emulate the good example of the Wa West Constituency by sending in their donation as soon as possible.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

