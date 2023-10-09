COP Francis Ebenezer Doku appointed board member of Tourism Society of Ghana

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA – Mr. Francis Ebenezer Doku, a Commissioner of Police, has been appointed as a board member of the Tourism Society of Ghana, (TOSOGHA) an esteemed tourism outfit in Ghana.

Mr Doku is also a Traditional leader of the Atua Manya Agbasi Clan and Ofrititi Stool of the Aklomuase Division of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area – Asafoatse Odjeblema Angmortey I.

His role on the board would be concentrated on tourism safety strategic development as well as to build a sustainable cultural tourism among the youth in tourism, in Ghana.

In a letter announcing his appointment, the

Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare said: “Many congratulations to COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, who has been an astute officer of excellence in the Ghana Police Service, with a finance and administration background for the past thirty-three years. His contribution to the evolvement and growth of Police Service has been exemplary.”

It said Mr. Doku is a successful Global Leadership practitioner with keen leadership acumen and vast global exposure.

“He believes in converting competition into collaboration and sees opportunity in crisis and goes an extra mile and thinks out of the box.”

“Prior to his current position as the Director-General Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate, Ghana Police Service, he served as a Director General – National Protection, Ghana Police Service, IGPs Rep, Bawku Security Operations, Deputy Director, Special Duties – Police Headquarters, Volta Regional Commander Ghana, Ghana Police Service, and Founder, Angmortey Yohunu Foundation.

Reacting to the appointment, Mr Joseph Amartey, Executive Director, TOSOGHA, said the Society was excited about his appointment and was hopeful that he would bring his expertise on board to move TOSOGHA to the next level.

He said, “We look forward to him incorporating varied strategies into TOSOGHA to make it a complete domestic tourism promoter for Ghana. TOSOGHA aims to position itself as the market leader in the tourism industry in West Africa.”

Other board members include Madam Benedicta Yevu – Director, Cultural Education Unit, (GES), Mr. Charles Buabin – Director, Product Development (GTA), and Mr. Ahmed Naaman CEO – Dodi Travel and Tours.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

