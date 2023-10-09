EP Church Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship holds annual conference

By Mavis Quansah/Kingsley Tetteh Dasi

Tema, Oct. 9, GNA – Justice Isaac Douse, a former Appeal Court Judge has appealed to men in various churches to be innovative to keep them growing and developing.

Speaking on “the strategic role of men,” he noted that men were mandated to drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

Justice Douse said this during the 2023 annual conference of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship, which was on the theme “Revive us again, O Lord, Heal Us! The Strategic Role of Men.”

He said men played a significant role in building and maintaining a critical family system while serving as church leaders, directing the family towards godly leadership, serving as role models, and being guidance givers—not only for the church members but for everyone else in the community too.

Justice Douse, who was the guest speaker noted that men were to mentor and encourage people, further their faith and ensure that they had a positive church experience.

The conference was to offer the men the opportunity to take stock, review, and evaluate their activities over the period and take decisions that would develop the fellowship.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency who was the chairman of the conference, classified the theme as quite captivating, as revival was a powerful concept in the Christian faith, referring to a time when believers experienced a renewed sense of faith and dedication to God.

He explained that revival was associated with times of spiritual awakening, both individually and collectively, and could be a time of great transformation and growth in the Christian life.

He “tasked the men to move away from analogue to digital fellowship to make their quest for a revival meaningful.”

He noted that the Bible contained many passages that spoke to the idea of revival, both as a historical event and as a present reality that believers could

experience only if they moved away from the old way of doing things to more pragmatic programmes to revamp the fellowship.

He said the intention of setting up men’s fellowship in a church, among others, was to provide men with advice on how to make Christ the centre of their lives and how to live more virtuously every day.

“Men’s fellowship is essential to a man’s spiritual health, so all men in the church—regardless of age, demographic, or stage of life—must make it a priority.

“To perform their obligations and responsibilities to God, the Church, their families, and communities, all men have the option to gather together through the Men’s Fellowship to encourage and strengthen their faith in Christ,” Mr. Ameyibor noted.

Mr. Samuel Akoetey, President of the Meridian Presbytery Men’s Fellowship, charged the men to sit up and take up the mantel of leadership at home, church, community, and nation.

