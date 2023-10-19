Chiefs, people of Mafi-Kumase support flood victims

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Adidome (V/R), Oct. 19, GNA – The chiefs, opinion leaders, and the electorates of the Mafi Kumase Electoral Area in the Central Tongu District have made a cash donation and other items to flood victims within the district.

The gesture was an expression of love from the various communities within the electoral area to assist the recent flood victims in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

Mr Amos Dormko Azanu, the Assembly member, who led the team for the presentation, said the situation required all hands on desk to bring relief to the people.

The items included maize, rice, gari and cassava dough, yam, clothes, footwear, drinking water, and other consumables, with a cash of GHS 1,000.00.

Mr Zanu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the donation was championed by well wishers from the five communities under Mafi; Kumase, Abude, Mebiawoe, Tsrinyikope, and Mafi-Nukportoe.

Mr Addison Dodzi Mornuie, the Central Tongu Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the donors for the timely intervention.

Present were Mr Nicholas Anyrator, the Headman of Tsrinyikope, Mr Francis Anyrator, the Headman of Mebiawoe, Greorge Agbedanu, Youth Public Relations Officer, Nukportoe, Felix Adeti, Youth PRO, Kumase, Mr John Viditor, Youth PRO, Mebiawoe, and Mr Kwesi Asafo.

Several properties worth millions of cedis have been lost to the recent floods because of the water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

