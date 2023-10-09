Breast Cancer: Early detection saves lives

Accra,Oct 9, GNA-The Frimpong Manso Institute has called on all to join efforts in creating awareness on breast cancer and the need for more women to get screened early and and regularly.

A press release issued by the Reverend Paul Frimpong -Manso , President , Frimpong- Manso Institute in Accra on Monday, said there was life after breast cancer, and the prerequisite was early detection.

It said the latest data from the World Health Organization ( WHO) indicated that 685,000 women died of breast cancer , while 2.3 million women contracted it in 2020.

At the end of 2022, 7.8 million women were reported to be living with breast cancer for five years placing it as the predominant cancer among females.

The statement said breast cancer was a public health menace and needed much attention not to overwhelm the coping health systems.

Breast cancer, although erroneously ascribed by many to be exclusive to women, is now gaining grounds to also affect men howbeit with a small percentage.

It said breast cancer affected women from puberty, but with greater risk among adults.

Other factors such as obesity, excessive alcohol intake, a positive family history of the cancer, early menarche, tobacco use and post-menopausal therapy have been reported to increase the risk of getting breast cancer.

Even though breast cancer presents with symptoms such as breast lumps without pain, change in size of breast or nipple appearance and bloody fluid from nipple, many do not present with signs in the early stage of the cancer.

When the cancer progresses, it can spread to other organs like the lung, liver and brain.

For low-middle income countries like Ghana, early detection remains the best chance to stem the tide and possibly roll back adverse outcomes of breast cancer.

The statement commended Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai of the Breast Care International and Peace & Love Hospitals, for educating and providing care for breast cancer in the last two decades .

GNA

