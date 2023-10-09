AU urges end to Israel-Hamas violence

Accra, Oct 09, GNA – Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union (AU), has called for an end to Israel-Hamas violence.

Mr Mahamat in a communique copied to the Ghana News Agency expressed utmost concern at the outbreak of the current Israeli-Palestinian hostilities, causing grave consequences for the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians in particular, and for peace in the region, in general.

“The Chairperson wishes to recall that denial of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people, particularly that of an independent and sovereign State, is the main cause of the permanent Israeli-Palestinian tension,” the Communique said.

It appealed to both parties to put an end to military hostilities and to return, without conditions, to the negotiating table to implement the principle of two States living side by side, to safeguard the interests of the Palestinian people and the Israeli people.

It called on the international community, and the major world powers in particular, to assume their responsibilities to impose peace and guarantee the rights of the two peoples.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

