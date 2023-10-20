Apostle Dr. Agbalenyoh calls for calm in Israel and Palestine

By Alex Agyekum

Otiakrom-Shalom (E/R), Oct. 20, GNA – Apostle Dr. Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the leader and founder of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation has called on world leaders to intervene to end the war between Israelites and Palestinians.

That, he said would go a long way to avert food insecurity across the world as Israel was a major food producer.

Apostle Dr. Agbalenyoh who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency during the commemoration of World Food Day at Otiakrom – Shallom, near Aburi in the Eastern Region added “Last Saturday the Israelites (Jews) were celebrating the Atonement Day (Yom Kipur) when they were attacked by Hamas from the Gaza Strip. In 1973, 50 years ago they suffered in the hands of the Egyptians and Assyrians who attacked them during the reign of Premier Goldea Meir, the first female leader of the state of Israel”.

Apostle Dr. Agablenyoh urged the world leaders to arbitrate to let unity, peace and harmony prevail to produce enough food to feed the people across the world.

He asked countries to invest more in agriculture to produce food to feed their citizenry.

