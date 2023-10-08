Akwambo Festival launched in Brofoyedur to raise funds for development projects

By James Esuon

Gomoa Brofoyedur (C/R), Oct 8, GNA- The 2024 Annual Akwambo festival of chiefs and people of Gomoa Brofoyedur has been launched with a call on the people to contribute towards the development of the town.

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaataa II, Esihene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, who performed the launch, was of the hope enough funds would be mobilised to complete a community centre and a toilet project.

The Esihene, who is also the chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur, announced that the chiefs in collaboration with the Akwambo planning committee had imposed contributions of 50 Cedis per male and 40 Cedis per female non-residents.

Those at home, he noted, would also pay 30 Cedis per male and 20 Cedis per female to support a community centre and toilet facility initiated through self-help.

The chief appealed to both residents at home and abroad to pay their contributions promptly to enable the project committee to complete the projects before the festival slated for January 8 to 15, 2024.

He said the chiefs and people were determined to initiate more development projects to enable Brofoyedur to become better place to live.

The Esihene called for unity and understanding among the residents, especially the youth to promote peace and development in the area.

Nana Kwaataa praised the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central (MP), Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah for helping to recruit seven qualified graduates in the Brofoyedur community into police, Fire, Prisons and Immigration Services as well as the Military.

The Esihene reiterated the call on government to fix bad roads in the area, especially from Winneba–Junction- Brofoyedur and Gomoa Jukwa stretch to facilitate transportation of goods and services.

The chief said traditional rulers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders in the area had sent many petitions to the government over poor road networks, which had impeded trade and services.

According to the chief, they were yet to receive answers to the petitions to the detriment of the inhabitants in Gomoa Central and expressed the hope that the government would grant their requests soon.

Nana Kwaataa hinted that the inhabitants appreciated the government’s efforts to bring peace and development to the area and pledged their continued support to the good works.

