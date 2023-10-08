BoG Governor, Deputies commiserate with former President Kufuor, family

By Morkporkpor Anku

Peduasi (E/R), Oct. 8, GNA – The Governor of the Bank of Ghana and his Deputies have signed the Book of condolence to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the demise of the former First Lady, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The delegation, which was led by Governor Dr Ernest Addison included Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor and Ms Sandra Thompson, the Bank’s Secretary.

The delegation presented items such as customary drinks, assorted soft drinks, and bottles of water to the beavered family.

The Governor described Mrs Kufuor as one of the former First Ladies that had contributed greatly to building Ghana.

He said, “On behalf of the Bank of Ghana and on my personal note, I wish the entire family of former President Kufour our sincere condolences. May the former First Lady Rest in Perfect Peace.”

The late Former First Lady died at her Peduase Residence on Sunday evening, October 1, 2023, at age 87.

The late Mrs Kufuor was a nurse and midwife and served as the First Lady from January 1, 2001, to December 31, 2008, under the Administration of her husband, former President Kufuor.

A day after the demise of the former First Lady, the Government directed that all flags should fly at half-mast for a week in her honour, meanwhile a book of condolence had been opened in the house of the former President.

