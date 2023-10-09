Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District celebrates World teachers’ day

By Samuel Ackon

Abura Dunkwa (C/R), Oct. 9, GNA – Teacher Unions in collaboration with the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese (AAK) District Education Directorate, have awarded some deserving teachers and retirees for promoting quality education in the district.

The awardees included nine teachers, a headmaster, 18 retirees, 10 philanthropist, one national service person, the best school and two special awards.

The theme the district chose for the celebration was: “Teachers at the heart of quality education.”

The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisations (UNESCO) instituted October 5 as World Teachers Day to honour and celebrate teachers around the globe.

The focus is to assess, appreciate and improve the work of educators around the world.

Mr Kingsley Kofi Karikari Bondzie, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Coastal Development Authority (CoDA), said about 90 per cent of teachers in the district taught in the remote villages, therefore the need to motivate them to put up their best and encourage others.

On his 50th birthday, he pledged his commitment to award teachers and retirees who had contributed immensely towards quality education in the district.

Mr Bondzie, a trained teacher, urged teachers to strive to improve themselves through courses and other programmes to update their teaching skills, stressing that such a move would enhance the delivery of quality education to pupils.

Mrs Dorcas Brenda Asare, the District Director of Education said the ceremony was in recognition of the awardee teachers for their contribution towards the improvement of education in the district.

She told teachers to adopt innovative teaching methods and strategies to make students grasp and understand most of the things taught.

The Education Director expressed concern about children who were not in school and urged parents to ensure they were educated.

Prof. Nana Okatakyi Amanfi VII, the Chief of Asebu, applauded teachers in the district for their hard work, dedication and resilience that had improved education delivery in the area.

He advised them to always build themselves up in Information Technology to keep them abreast of the changes in the education sector.

The Chief donated an amount of GH¢2,000.00 towards the sustainability of the program.

Mr Elvis Morris Donkor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for AAK, was impressed with the programme and appreciated the teachers for their selfless dedication to teaching, in spite of some circumstances confronting them.

He donated an amount of GH¢3,000.00 towards the sustainability of the programme, in addition to one plot of land at Asebu for the overall best teacher in the district.

Ms Henrietta Nyarkoh, a teacher at Baiden Walker A&B Primary School, was adjudged the overall Best teacher in the district.

She took home a fridge, citation and a plot of land at Asebu.

