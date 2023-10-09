Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area laid to rest

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Oct. 9, GNA – The mortal remains of the late Nana Owusu-Sekyere II, the Akwamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, have been laid to rest at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Nana Owusu-Sekyere, born as Joseph Henry Kwasi Osei-Sekyere, was enstooled in February 2005 as the Akwamuhene of the Kadjebi-Akan Traditional Area after succeeding his late brother, Nana Owusu-Sekyere I.

Mr Eric Osei-Bonsu, a Stoolfather of the Kadjebi Omanhene, described the late Nana Owusu-Sekyere II as a servant leader, peacemaker and a unifier.

He said, “he promptly settled disputes between feuding parties with sagacity, tact, patience, and diplomacy.”

“These admirable qualities earned him the nickname, King Solomon”, adding he was a repository of knowledge of their traditions and customs.

The Stoolfather said he served his family and Kadjebiman well with dedication, loyalty and selfless devotion to duty.

Mr Osei-Bonsu said, “his valuable role as traditional ruler would be sorely missed in the traditional set-up.”

Rev. Leonard Mensah Duah, Minster in-charge of Emmanuel Congregation, Kadjebi, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, where Nana Owusu-Sekyere II fellowshipped, said he would “be remembered for the role he played in the building of the Chapel and the Manse, his advice and direction saw to the successful completion of both projects.”

Rev. Duah said he was a pillar of the Church and prayed that the Lord grant him eternal Rest.

The Kadjebi Traditional Council, in a tribute, described him as a great illustrious leader and traditional captain and that he was “Interior Minister” due to his commitment to every single development matter of the traditional area.

“You have Chaired several institutions across the district and played a very active role for the benefit of Kadjebi and the entire Kadjebi District,” the tribute said.

They described him as a humble, committed, law-abiding and obedient traditional ruler who believed in culture values and traditions.

Nana Owusu-Sekyere II, 74, married Madam Gladys Atiako Osei-Sekyere and were blessed with six children and five grandchildren.

Present were Mr Maxwell Asiedu, the former District Chief Executive for Kadjebi District, Mr Joseph Kwadwo Ofori, the former MP for Akan Constituency, Mr John

Kwadwo Gyapong, the Oti Regional Chairman of National Democratic Congress, among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

