Ukrainian drone attack leads to blackout in seven Russian villages

Moscow, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – At least seven villages in the Russian border region of Kursk were left without power after a Ukrainian drone attack on part of the local power grid.

A drone dropped an explosive device on a transformer station in the Russian village of Snagost about 15 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, regional governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram. No one was injured in the morning attack, he said.

The Ukrainian secret service SBU confirmed the drone attack in comments to Ukrainska Pravda website and other domestic media.

“The Russians should be aware that they will receive a harsh response if they continue to attack Ukrainian energy facilities,” an SBU official was quoted as saying.

Later, the power supply to another village just on the Ukrainian border was partially cut off by mortar fire, Starovoyt said.

Two kamikaze drones were brought down in the border area, he added. The SBU has not commented on these two attacks.

It was not possible to identify the origin of the drone models shown in the image shared by Starovoyt. Often, it is impossible to independently verify information from the war zone.

GNA

