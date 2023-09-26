EU increases humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh to €5 million

Brussels, Sept. 26, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union is to provide a total of €5 million ($5.3 million) in humanitarian funding for people affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

“We must be prepared to support the thousands who have decided to flee Nagorno-Karabakh, especially as the upcoming winter is likely to expose the refugees to additional challenges,” EU Crisis Commissioner Janez Lenarčič said.

“The EU is drastically stepping up its humanitarian aid in the region to provide emergency relief to people in need, both within the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and to people now displaced in Armenia,” he added.

Last week the commission announced a first aid tranche of €500,000.

Brussels hopes the financial support will benefit around 25,000 people in the region by providing cash assistance, shelter and food through aid organizations active on the ground.

GNA

