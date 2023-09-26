Western North NPP members express worry over Alan’s resignation

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Sept. 26, GNA – Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North Region have expressed worry over Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the party and contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

Mr Adasah Nkrumah, the Western North Regional Second Vice Chairman of the NPP, described the decision as unfortunate and wrong, saying it would not help Mr Kyerematen going forward.

“I have been supporting Alan since 2007 and I got to know him through the NPP, but if he is quitting I will not follow him because I have already declared my support for the Vice President,” he said.

Mr Samuel Adu Agyei, former Regional Organizer, and one of the polling agent for Mr Kyerematen during the super delegates conference, told the Ghana News Agency that he was entitled to his decision but believed, however, that an independent candidate could not win elections in Ghana.

He was of the view that Mr Kyerematen’s decision to quit the NPP would have dire consequences on the party.

The former organizer, however, appealed to the party leadership to take lessons from the development and create a level playing ground for aspirants in future internal elections.

“Alan’s decision to go independent has thought me that politicians always think about themselves and not the masses.”

“Will he have taken this decision if he had won the super delegates conference?” Mr Kwaku Nkuah, a resident, asked.

GNA

