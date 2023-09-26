Sunyani Traditional Council announces one-week observation for Nana Nkrawiri

By Regina Benneh

Sunyani, Sept. 26, GNA – The Sunyani Traditional Council has announced the one-week funeral rites for Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.

Nana Nkrawiri reigned for 42 years and died in July 2022, aged 76.

The one-week programme has been scheduled for October 5 – 6, 2023.

Nana Addai Kuntuma, the Nifahene (Right Wing Divisional Chief) of the Traditional Area, and chairman of the funeral planning committee, announced the rites at a press conference in Sunyani on Monday.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the Council for a peaceful ceremony to honour the paramount chief who contributed through many initiatives to develop the traditional area.

The Council has, therefore, placed a temporal ban on funerals and other social gatherings, effective Monday, September 25 to Saturday, October 7, 2023.

This will ensure the effective preparation towards the occasion, during which residents are obliged to wear mourning clothes (black and red).

Nana Kuntuma implored the people to take active part in a clean-up exercise to be held on Tuesday, October 3, at the markets, lorry stations, principal streets and other public places ahead of the one-week observance.

A cultural display will be held on Wednesday, October 4, by fetish priests as a prelude to the event at the Victoria Park in Sunyani.

There will be no commercial activities on Friday, October 6, as the Sunyani main market and stores will be closed for business while activities of food vendors and hawkers along the streets will not be permitted.

Consequently, Nana Kuntuma said the committee had requested the Ghana Education Service to declare Friday, October 6, a holiday in the Traditional Area to keep basic school children indoors for security reasons.

However, hospitals, banks, fuel stations, pharmacy shops, restaurants and chop bar operators offering essential services were exempted from the restrictions, he said.

