Exhibit good behaviour as you journey through life — Dr. Annor-Frempong

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Oyoko (E/R), Sept. 26, GNA – Dr. Charles Annor-Frempong, Founder of Charles Wesley Academy Foundation, has urged students to embody good behaviour in every facet of their lives, emphasising that such virtues will open a multitude of rewarding opportunities to them.

He made the statement at the 5th graduation ceremony held at Oyoko in the New Juaben North Municipality after graduating about 15 students as they proceeded to the next level of education.

He said the programme symbolised a transition from one phase of life to another, where graduates were moving to a different environment, adding that they had been prepared by the school to face their academic journey.

Dr. Annor-Frempong outlined some successes of the school, mentioning that it has been ranked 1st in three consecutive years in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the New Juaben North Municipality.

He said the school’s strategic plans had also been strengthened and restructured to implement some changes in their curriculum to help promote quality service delivery.

In line with their vision, he said the school had introduced swimming, typing, indoor games, and coding to their curriculum to enable students to become critical thinkers.

Dr. Annor-Frempong reiterated that since swimming was the best exercise for brain cell development and promoted better mental health, brain function, blood flow, and vocabulary, there was a need to include it in the school’s curriculum.

When it comes to health, he said, officials from Oyoko Health Centre were invited to educate students on the prevention of conjunctivitis and the importance of including fruits in their diets to keep them healthy.

He said the school’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Environmental, and Sanitation clubs, through the staff and management of the Methodist Girls’ Senior High School (MEGHIS) coding team, trained and developed two solar-powered sensor dustbins that were presented to the health centre to help curb the sanitation challenges of the facility.

Dr. Annor-Frempong encouraged students to patronise the school’s club activities since they had been intensified to enable them to have the opportunity to at least change to two clubs within the academic year.

He entreated the graduates to be steadfast and principled, faithful, disciplined, respectful, honest, and spiritually minded, and to serve humanity wherever they find themselves.

Mrs. Winnifred Kuukua Seibu Arthur, headmistress of Methodist Girls’ Senior High School (MEGHIS), commended the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for their tremendous support in grooming “our future leaders.”

She said there were plans to adopt the school to ensure that the management of MEGHIS at least provided training to the students in coding.

Citations, certificates, and awards were presented to hardworking and deserving students and teachers for their contributions to the progress of the establishment.

