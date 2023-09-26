Greater Accra NHIA donates to National Blood Bank

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Staff of the Greater Accra Regional office of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) have donated blood to augment the stock in the National Blood Bank.

The exercise, undertaken by staff from the 18 administrative offices in the region, was to raise awareness on the importance of regular blood donation to meet the demand for blood for medical emergencies.

A prelude to the Authority’s 20th anniversary celebration in November 2023, the exercise also coincided with the NHIA’s regional staff durbar, where outstanding employees were acknowledged.

Madam Patience Danquah, Acting Director, NHIA, Greater Accra Region, stated that the donation would help meet the demand for blood at the region’s hospitals and medical facilities.

She explained that blood transfusions are vital for those undergoing surgery, suffering from medical conditions, or experiencing an emergency, and that the gesture was her outfit’s commitment to the saving of lives in their communities.

Madam Danquah noted that the exercise would not only promote public health and -being but would also raise awareness about the significance of donating blood on a regular basis.

She asked everyone to take responsibility for their own and others’ lives by donating blood.

The event, which brought together workers from across the Region, included a health screening exercise and a free registration drive for squatters in the North Dzorwulu area onto the insurance scheme.

GNA

