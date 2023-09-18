St. Oscar Kassena-Nankana Union donates to Tamale Central Hospital Children’s Ward

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Sept. 18, GNA – The Children’s Ward of the Tamale Central Hospital has taken delivery of various food and medical items, to enhance its operations and support the care for children on treatment at the Unit.

The items included digital thermometers, liquid soap, packs of assorted fruit juice, biscuits, oranges, and diapers for distribution to children on admission.

They were donated by the Saint Oscar Kassena-Nankana Union of the OLA Catholic Cathedral Parish in Tamale, as part of its Christian obligation to mark the laity month.

The laity celebration is an annual event of the Catholic Church to evangelise and facilitate the study of the body of instruction by the lay persons as provided by the national programme.

Madam Paulina Bayiwasi, the Chairperson of the Saint Oscar Kassena-Nankana Union of the OLA Catholic Cathedral Parish, who led some members to hand over the items to nurses at the Ward, said it was to show their care and support for the children receiving care at the Ward and the hospital.

The members of the Union interacted with the children on admission and their parents, to evangelise and pray with them for God’s healing mercies so they could back home and to school.

Madam Bayiwasi, urged Christians and members of the public to demonstrate love and compassion towards one another, especially in challenging times such as during ill-health.

She commended the nurses for their care for the children and urged them to continue to take good care of them.

Madam Adam Asana, the Senior Staff Nurse on duty at the Children’s Ward of the Tamale Central Hospital, who received the items, expressed gratitude to the Union for the gesture and appealed to others to emulate.

She lauded them for providing the digital thermometers for the Ward, saying they formed part of their major needs.

The Saint Oscar Kassena-Nankana Union of the OLA Catholic Cathedral Parish, Tamale is made up of Kasem and Nankane speaking people of the Upper East Region, who reside in Tamale in the Northern Region, and worship at the OLA Parish.

GNA

