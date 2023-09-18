NPP Aspirant confident of snatching seat from NDC

By Philip Tengzu

Kaleo, (UW/R), Sept. 18, GNA – Mr Francis Xavier Kambotuu, the Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency, has expressed confidence in leading the party in the constituency to snatch the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024.

He said winning power thrived on unity and togetherness and that the level of support he had received from the party members, supporters and party executives in the constituency was an indication of the readiness of the NPP to snatch the seat from the NDC in the constituency.

Mr Kambotuu, who contested the NPP primaries unopposed, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa, after going through his vetting process in his bid to lead the party in the constituency into the 2024 general election.

“We cannot win the Nadowli-Kaleo seat if we are not united, and the signal is already sent and as you know this is the second of its kind.

“In 2012 when we presented a candidate that didn’t go for primaries and if you follow politics, you will realise that the NPP won the elections, so, it’s the same thing, we are going into 2024 election with that united front and the good things the government has done.

“This is certainly not a Francis Xavier Kambotuu agenda; it is an NPP agenda,” he explained.

Mr Kambotuu said it took the party members a great sacrifice to step down for him to go unopposed due to the love they had for the party but not because he was more qualified than the others.

He, therefore, gave the assurance that with that united and formidable front, they were leaving no stone unturned in the upcoming election to wrestle the parliamentary seat from the NDC.

Dr. Daniel Dawda Tanko, the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NPP, noted that Mr Kambotuu had demonstrated to the vetting committee that he was competent enough to secure victory for the party in the constituency come 2024 and had, thus, been cleared to contest the primaries.

“The Parliamentary candidate aspirant came in with his constituency executives and the District Chief Executive and that indicates that indeed they are ready to work together, coupled with the fact that he is the sole candidate for that constituency.

We are happy with the interaction that took place, and all the questions that were put before the aspirant he was able to convince us that if given the nod he would be able to rescue the seat of the Nadowli-Kaleo for the NPP party,” he explained.

Dr. Tanko said it was the wish of the NPP in the region to have all its parliamentary aspirants to go into the primaries unopposed to build a united force to fight the NDC head-on in the upcoming general elections.

GNA

