Ongoing Limited Registration: Oti Region records 192 challenged cases 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 27, GNA- A total of 192 registrants were challenged on the second week of the ongoing limited registration exercise in the Oti Region.

Mr Nuhu Mohammed, the Oti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the incident of minors attempting to register as worrisome.

He urged stakeholders, particularly the political parties and Assembly Members not to encourage underage children to register.

Mr Mohammed advised all to protect the sanctity of the register by ensuring that unqualified people were not allowed to register.

He said the constitution guaranteed every Ghanaian of the right age and sound mind the right to vote.

He however appealed to guardians and stakeholders to cooperate with officials of the Electoral Commission to have a smooth and incident free exercise to produce a register we can all be proud of.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

