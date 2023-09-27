NSC to host Sports Governance and Leadership course

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Sep. 27, GNA – The National Sports College (NSC), Winneba will organise a five-day Sports Governance and Leadership course at the College’s campus from 1st to 5th October 2023.

The course seeks to inculcate leadership skills in Sports Administrators, Officials from the Sports Federations, Clubs officers and other key players for the development of sports business in Ghana.

Areas of focus would be sports governance landscape, Developing effective governance structures in sports organizations, Transparency in sports, Accountability in sports and Professionalism in sports.

Other aspects to be explored were Building effective relationships with stakeholders, scope of sports leadership, leadership principles in sports organizations, leadership competencies in sports organizations, sport leadership and team dynamics, and leadership models in sports.

Professor Daniel Apaak from the University of Cape Coast and Dr. Austin Luguterrah from the University of Ghana would be resource persons for the five-day course.

Kumasi, Tamale, Ho and Accra are expected to host similar courses in the coming months.

GNA

