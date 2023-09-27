Oti Region: Alan supporters declares for Kennedy Agyapong 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Sept 27, GNA-Campaign coordinators, and delegates of Mr Alan Kyerematen, have openly declared their non-negotiable support for Mr Kennedy Agyapong, who is regarded as a smart and time-tested politician capable of breaking the 8-year cycle of governance in Ghana.

Mr Kyerematen, a former Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) resigned from the party alleging maltreatment, among others.

The Supporters said it is only Mr Agyapong, who can lead and win the general election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.

Mr Francis Songeh, campaign coordinator for Alan in the constituency took turns to assure Mr Agyapong that they would work hard to win their respective constituencies for him to become flagbearer of the party.

“Building Ghana, we want together” is the theme for Mr Agyapong’s 2024 campaign, he stated.

Speaking at a press conference held in Dambai, he cited some track records in Alan which included, One District, One Factory policy under which about 300 factories were being built at various levels of completion.

Mr Solomon Bodzah, polling station executive member of Guan District told GNA that, Mr Agyapong is known for his tough-talking approach to many issues over decades and carved a niche for being one of the most generous politicians in the country.

He said Mr Agyapong has over the years made contributions to various sectors of the country including security, religion, education, and healthcare and retained a long-standing interest in caring for the less privileged.

Mr Hayford Obeng, National Representative for Mr Agyapong in Oti Region, expressed gratitude for the reassurance and told fellow supporters that their doors were open and welcomed their decision.

Mr Kyerematen, a former Trade and Industry Minister, in a press conference held at in Accra on Monday, September 25, announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party after he withdrew from the party’s presidential primaries on September 5.

He also announced his intentions to contest the 2024 Presidential election as an independent candidate to break the NPP and NDC monopoly that persisted for years.

GNA

