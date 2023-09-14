Limited Voters’ Registration: NPP/NDC express satisfaction in Techiman South

By Jerry Azanduna GNA

Techiman (BE/R) Sept.14, GNA – The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman South Constituency have expressed satisfaction about the on-going limited voter registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The exercise started at 0800 hours on Tuesday with all logistics set, and all officials at post.

Mr Richard Asamoah and Mr Edward Fosu-Nsowah, the constituency secretaries of the NPP/NDC, respectively confirmed in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that Techiman in the Bono East Region, saying the arrangements made were being adhered to and everything was moving on smoothly.

But, Mr Fosu-Nsowah said there were still some limitations such as the size of the centre “which is too small to contain the large number of prospective voters,” saying it might thus be impossible to meet the deadline of 21 days.

He expressed concern that as at 0900 hours only 21 people had registered, indicating that was sending signals that the EC might not achieve the expected target on schedule.

In a related interview, Mr William Bamfo-Apori, the registration supervisor and acting Techiman South EC Officer expressed satisfaction about the comportment of the people and expressed optimism that the exercise would meet its target.

