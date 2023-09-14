Use local herbs, Traditional doctor urges Ghanaians

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

Kansaworado (W/R), Sept. 14, GNA – Dr Bismark Ayiah Quaison has reiterated the urgent need for the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) to encourage the patronage of traditional herbs to improve healthcare delivery among Ghanaians.

He explained that herbal treatment in a modern way cured ailments, but additives added to orthodox medicines could only manage diseases as the potency of herbs were unlimited.

Dr. Quaison was speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview at Kansaworado in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region.

He said, “People are now patronizing local herbs as they begin to realize the curative potency and efficacy of herbs.”

Dr. Quaison revealed that there was an African herb which could preserve dead bodies before burial.

He said there were also herbs that cured fibroids and other womb-related ailments without surgery.

He reminded Ghanaians that there was no disease that cannot be cured by local medicines and stressed the need to tap into the wisdom of our forefathers who benefited immensely from local herbs.

Dr. Quaison said due to inadequate of knowledge, Ghanaians and for that matter, Africans have no regard for local herbal medicines.

Dr. Quaison called on the Traditional Medicine Practice Council to wage a crusade to rejuvenate the use of traditional or local herbs in the country.

