EC registers 193 persons in Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Ahwetieso (W/R), Sept. 14, GNA – A total of 193 persons has fully registered in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality at the end of the second day of Electoral Commission’s (EC’s) limited voters registration exercise.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, had 85 persons going through the process successfully as against 108 on the second day.

With the exception of one person who was challenged, the remaining 192 persons were issued their voters identification cards.

Mr Ekow Essien, Municipal Electoral Officer for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at their office in Ahwetieso that so far the turnout had been good and encouraging as many people who qualified were eager to register as voters.

He said aside the network challenges that occurred at some point during the registration, the exercise was progressing steadily in the Municipality.

“The network connectivity went off several times and even when we switched to the offline mode, we could not get it perfectly.You will be entering the details and then just as you are about to finish the device will restart it self so it was quite challenging on Monday” added Mr Essien.

The Municipal EC officer further said “this is not the first time we are doing registration exercise, network challenges do happen, but l believe management is working hard to restore the issue so those of us on the field can work smoothly

If the network improves and the people are available within a day we can register more than two hundred people.”

Mr Essien pointed out that “Registration to vote is not mandatory but anybody who wish to exercise his or her franchise in the coming and future elections, should visit our office and register.”

Mr Collins Nti Yeboah, Research and Election officer of the NPP in Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, indicated that if the network issue continued the EC would have no option than to extend the exercise after the 21-day period.

He said on Monday for instance scores of people gathered at the EC’s office but only few had the opportunity to be registered, while the rest were asked to go home and return the next day.

Mr Dan Lardi Salifu, NDC Chairman Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, for his part appealed to the EC to get a stand by generator so they could discharge their duties even when there was power outage.

As of 0700 hours, on Tuesday officers of the EC were set, while several persons were already in queues within the premises of the EC office waiting for the exercise to commence at 0800 hours so they would have their turn to register.

Security officers and political party agents mainly the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) were also present to monitor the exercise.

