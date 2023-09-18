GPL Wk 1: Torrid start for Hearts in Tamale, Heart of Lions hold Kotoko

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 18, GNA – The first weekend of the 2023/ 24 Ghana Premier League witnessed lots of interesting results across various league centres as teams looked to secure the first points of the season.

Accra Hearts of Oak did not get the desired start as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday.

Afriyie Owusu’s 93rd-minute header sealed a thrilling victory for RTU as Hearts of Oak recorded their third successive loss against the Northern giants, who look rejuvenated with their new additions.

Despite their loss, some new players from Hearts of Oak, including Kashala, Evans Adomako, and Kofi Agbesimah, were impressive on their debuts and would be eager to get their first win when they face Nsoatreman FC on matchday two.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on the other hand, secured their first point of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by Kpando Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Lions proved a difficult side to beat for the Porcupine Warriors, who struggled to create any clear-cut chances as the spoils were shared.

The game was also marred by controversy, especially after Heart of Lions scored a ‘perfect’ goal but was adjudged an offside by the assistant referee.

Elsewhere in the league, Legon Cities secured a 2-1 victory against Karela United at the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The “Royals” who were dealt a huge blow with the demise of their goalkeeper last week, had to come back from a goal down to beat Karela United in the season’s opener.

Two second-half goals by Frank Antwi ensured the comeback was complete after Kharim Abdul Ayeh opened the scoring for Karela United in the first half.

Stephen Amankona’s brace for Berekum Chelsea ensured they beat Bibiani Gold Stars at the Golden City Park in Sunyani, while Samartex also edged Aduana Stars 1-0 in Samreboi.

Great Olympics were held by Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, while Nsoatreman beat Bechem United 2-0 in Nsoatre.

Week one continues during the midweek as reigning GPL champions Medeama face Accra Lions while FA Cup winners Dreams face debutants Nations FC in Dawu.

Some results of week one:

RTU 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Asante Kotoko 0-0 Heart of Lions

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

FC Samartex 1996 1-0 Aduana Stars

Legon Cities 2-1 Karela United

Nsoatreman FC 2-0 Bechem United

Great Olympics 0-0 Bofoakwa Tano FC

GNA

