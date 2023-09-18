Sudan’s Al-Burhan travels to Uganda for official visit

KHARTOUM, Sept. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) — Chairman of Sudan’s transitional Sovereign Council and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, is on an official visit to Uganda, the Sovereign Council said in a statement.

Al-Burhan will hold talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, about ways to enhance bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern, the statement said.

Al-Burhan is accompanied by acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Director of the General Intelligence Service Ahmed Ibrahim Mufadel, it added.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in at least 3,000 deaths, and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

GNA

