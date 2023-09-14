GPL: Hearts opens season account against RTU, Kotoko hosts Heart of Lions 

By Simon Asare

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA – All is set for the start of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) with some feisty fixtures for the opening weekend at various league centres.

Accra Hearts of Oak, who have 21 league titles to their credit, open their campaign on the road against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Phobians had a season to forget in the last campaign, and they will be eager to start on a good note, especially under the leadership of new gaffer Martin Koopman.



But it wouldn’t be easy against a RTU side that beat Hearts of Oak twice last season and have a better record when playing home against the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak’s new recruits, including Kashala Ramos, Kofi Agbeshimah, and Kelvin Asibey, would be eager to hit the ground running, and there is good news for the Phobians with the return of sensational midfielder Aziz Nurudeen.

Record league title holders (24) Kumasi Asante Kotoko would host Kpando Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as the two teams renew their long-standing rivalry.

Asante Kotoko has had some kind of turmoil in the off-season, with new management and coach brought on board to spearhead a successful season.

Coach Prosper Ogum would be looking for an impressive outing with Kotoko once again after making a comeback and has secured impressive signings including Kalo Ouattara, Benard Somuah, among others.

Heart of Lions are making a return to the league after an eight-year hiatus and would look to hunt the Porcupine Warriors as they have in the past.

Accra Great Olympics, who narrowly escaped relegation on the last day of the season, would be aiming for a good start against Bofoakwa Tano on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bofoakwa Tano, who are making a return to the elite division after 16 years, would have set a target to at least maintain their Premier League status, and beating Great Olympics would make it a dream start.

Legon Cities, who have been hit by the sudden death of goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey, would begin their campaign against Karela United at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Newly signed head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin would aim at securing a top-place finish for the Legon Cities, who also barely survived relegation last season.

The match involving reigning GPL champions Medeama and FA Cup holders Dreams FC has been extended to next Wednesday because of their involvement in CAF’s club competitions.

Full fixture list for week one:



Tamale: RTU vs Hearts (Friday)



Accra: Great Olympics Vs Bofoakwa Tano (Saturday)



Accra: Legon Cities Vs Karela (Sunday)



Sunyani: Berekum Chelsea Vs Bibiani Gold Stars (Sunday)



Samreboi: Samartex 1996 Vs Aduana Stars (Sunday)



Nsoatre: Nsoatreman FC Vs Bechem United (Sunday)



Kumasi: Kotoko vs Heart of Lions (Sunday)



Tarkwa: Medeama vs Accra Lions (Wednesday)



Dawu: Dreams vs Nations FC (Wednesday)

GNA

