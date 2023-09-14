Bulgarian Pupils Win Four Medals at 2023 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Sept 14 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian pupils won four medals at the 7th European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (eJOI 2023), hosted by Kutaisi, Georgia, between September 8 and 14, 2023. The Olympiad was attended by 96 pupils from 24 countries, the software company Musala Soft said on Thursday.

The Bulgarian medalists are Andrei Stefanov (gold), Serkan Rashid (silver), Simona Hristova (bronze), and Ivo Ivanov (bronze). The team leaders are Iliyan Yordanov and Dimitar Dobrev.

“Interestingly enough, the absolute winner of eJOI’s first edition, which took place in Bulgaria, was a Georgian; and now the absolute winner in the Olympiad in Georgia is a Bulgarian. I know how much effort and dedication everyone involved has put in to gain the knowledge and experience needed, and to prepare for eJOI. Congratulations to the whole team and to the team leaders who made Bulgaria proud,” Musala Soft’s President and eJOI’s co-President Elena Marinova said. She also added that the eighth edition of eJOI will be hosted by Moldova in 2024.

The European Junior Olympiad in Informatics was established in 2017 in Sofia by Elena Marinova, President of the software company Musala Soft, Alexey Hristov, Chair of the Natural Sciences Olympic Teams Associations’ Management Board, Dr. Biserka Yovcheva, and eJOI’s first president Prof. Krasimir Manev. During the Olympiad in Georgia Dr. Biserka Yovcheva was elected as eJOI’s new President of eJOI. So far, the event has been hosted by Bulgaria, Russia, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, and Georgia.

BTA/GNA

